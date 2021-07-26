Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Cap of $18.98 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and $8,657.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00003362 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,310.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $499.82 or 0.01304645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00351362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00075216 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

