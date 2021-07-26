Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novartis reported mixed results for the second quarter as the business gradually recovers from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Momentum in key brands including psoriasis drug Cosentyx, Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta, which continues to accelerate boosted performance after a couple of weak quarters. Contributions from Kisqali and Lucentis were also positive. New launches like Piqray and Mayzent should boost sales and offset the negative impact of the decline in sales of legacy drugs. The struggling Sandoz business also posted growth as the business is starting to stabilize. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the oncology and generics businesses are still being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Generic competition for key drugs also remains a concern.”

NVS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $208.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.07. Novartis has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 37.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 6.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 15.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Novartis by 108.2% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

