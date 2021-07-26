Graviton Price Reaches $5.27 (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for about $5.27 or 0.00013748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a market cap of $19.12 million and approximately $77,060.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00113414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00134505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,299.39 or 0.99971029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.00828538 BTC.

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

