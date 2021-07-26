$2.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.99. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 204.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $12.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $13.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.99 to $15.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.52.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $341.21. 6,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,550. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.31. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $188.18 and a fifty-two week high of $356.31.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

