Blackstone Group Inc. Sells 13,106 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Blackstone Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,813 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,584,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

