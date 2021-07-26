Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $12.35 Million in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $12,412,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,350,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,880,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,833,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DISAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,049. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

