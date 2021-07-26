Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $18.15 Million in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,598 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $54,050,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,813 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $41,847,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -26.19. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.97.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.