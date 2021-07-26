Draper Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,937 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 0.4% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,933. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $109.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

