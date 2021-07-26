Draper Asset Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Draper Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.9% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.30.

PANW traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $398.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,714. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $404.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

