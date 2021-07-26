Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $132,333,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.26. 30,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.