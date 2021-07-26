Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $26.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $27,407,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $24,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. 5,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,851. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.