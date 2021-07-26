Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of FANUY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.41. 120,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,189. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

