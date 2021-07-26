Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 602.14 ($7.87).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 651.60 ($8.51). 767,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,832. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 614.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40.

In other news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total transaction of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

