TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.03

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.03 and last traded at $103.77, with a volume of 634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.86.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

Get TFI International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.