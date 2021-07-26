Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 56,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 298,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR remained flat at $$79.57 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,393. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.