Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.52

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $2.58. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 305,740 shares changing hands.

GOTU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura raised Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $731.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.21.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

