12,088 Shares in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGIG. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 537,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 82,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

OGIG traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,866. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.52. O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $64.26.

