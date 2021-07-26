SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after buying an additional 263,403 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 80,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.90. 4,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.