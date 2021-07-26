SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 813 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.72. 22,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,431. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.44.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,257,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,780,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,364,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $37,114,200. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.