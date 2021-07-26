SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,888,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,789,515.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,114,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,431. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

