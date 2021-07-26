SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $950,000 Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Upwork by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $50,757,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $37,204,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Upwork stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,636. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.31 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

