Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stock Position Increased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,149,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,376,000 after acquiring an additional 540,055 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 752,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 523,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 428.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 292,063 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,769,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 242,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 203,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.27. 2,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,244. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46.

