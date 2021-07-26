SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,625 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,187,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,063 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after buying an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after acquiring an additional 149,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $111.70. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.76. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.