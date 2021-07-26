Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 3,100 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 265.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.59. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of -368.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

