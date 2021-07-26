Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SDVKY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SDVKY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 52,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.