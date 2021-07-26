Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 132.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after buying an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,571,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.83. 7,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

