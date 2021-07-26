Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Tops $0.0921 on Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $41.09 million and $209,509.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

