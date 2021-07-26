ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $32.12

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.12, but opened at $33.06. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 45,371 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

