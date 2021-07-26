ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $32.12

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.12, but opened at $33.06. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 45,371 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.98.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.07.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.47%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
