Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Gap Up to $32.80

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.80, but opened at $33.99. Evoqua Water Technologies shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 2,447 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQUA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219 over the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 488,788 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,404 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

