Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NYSE SAH traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.56. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $56.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

