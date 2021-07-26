Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Up to $17.70

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $18.25. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 1,401 shares.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $920.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,574 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

