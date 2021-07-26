Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $11.92

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $11.03. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 171 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $739.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $17,287,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $23,454,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,925,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $121,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
