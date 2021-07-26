AON (NYSE:AON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 139,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,710,504 shares.The stock last traded at $247.24 and had previously closed at $232.48.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.89.

Get AON alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.