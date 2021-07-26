Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.03. The stock had a trading volume of 192,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366,491. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

