Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) recently:

7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $176.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $182.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $152.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $194.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

7/19/2021 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $148.90 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Capital One Financial is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.90. 21,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,705. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.00.

Get Capital One Financial Co alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.