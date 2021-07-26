Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) recently:
- 7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $176.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $182.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $152.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $194.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Capital One Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.
- 7/19/2021 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $148.90 price target on the stock.
- 7/12/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – Capital One Financial is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:COF traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.90. 21,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,705. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.00.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.