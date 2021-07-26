Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 245,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.25 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.