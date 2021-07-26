TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires 347 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.76. 4,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,102. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $139.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

