Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 69 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $417.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $394.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,301 shares of company stock valued at $35,527,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

