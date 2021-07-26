TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 46.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Moderna by 1,062.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 75.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,261,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,223,000 after buying an additional 541,970 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4,948.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,903,000 after buying an additional 373,539 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 381.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $560,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $356.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $349.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 279.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,176,714.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,353.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,516 shares of company stock worth $72,264,634 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

