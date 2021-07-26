Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,777 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Defined Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,777 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 352,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after buying an additional 527,454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,780,000 after buying an additional 411,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD remained flat at $$54.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

