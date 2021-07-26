Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,258,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $649.41. The stock had a trading volume of 132,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,782,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.93. The stock has a market cap of $625.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.