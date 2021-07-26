TrueDeck Price Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $303,571.28 and $16,689.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00845831 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00084588 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

