Credit Suisse Group Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $150.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.11.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $173.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.02. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

