American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $172.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.02. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.