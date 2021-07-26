American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.
AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.42.
NYSE:AXP opened at $172.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.02. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.
In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
