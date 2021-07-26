AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

AVEVF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Investec raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF remained flat at $$52.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

