SageGuard Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

IEF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

