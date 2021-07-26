EOSDT Price Down 2.1% This Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.56 million and $1,074.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00115235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00133249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,455.51 or 1.00235507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.40 or 0.00829925 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

