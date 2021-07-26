SageGuard Financial Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 868,991 shares of company stock worth $196,364,464. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.03.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.89. The company had a trading volume of 109,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 370.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

