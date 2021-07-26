Conceal Price Tops $0.29 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 53.9% against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $19,039.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,332.97 or 0.99916102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00031563 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.09 or 0.01079329 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00360152 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00398307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063681 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,316,329 coins and its circulating supply is 11,669,824 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

