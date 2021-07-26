Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.87. Capri reported earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.92. 9,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,906. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Capri by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capri by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Capri by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.